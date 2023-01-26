Lori Vallow's lawyer seeks to dismiss case for lack of speedy trial

A hearing on the motion to dismiss and three other motions filed Thursday is set for Feb. 9 in Fremont County.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Attorneys for Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, are asking an Idaho judge to dismiss the murder case against her.

In a motion filed Thursday morning in Fremont County, Vallow's attorneys argue that the government has "not met its burden" to uphold her constitutional right to a speedy trial, a right guaranteed under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Article I, Section 13 of the Idaho Constitution. A hearing on that motion and three others is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 with Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce in St. Anthony.

The couple was indicted in May 2021. Lori Vallow's district court arraignment did not take place until April 19, 2022, because she was found mentally unfit and the proceedings against her had been put on hold.

In the motion filed Thursday, Vallow's attorneys note that 349 days will have passed from her district court arraignment on April 19, 2022, to April 3, 2023, the day the trial is set to begin.

"A 40-day delay caused by the competency review still doesn't justify a trial setting three years after her arrest and almost one year after her arraignment," Vallow's attorneys say in the motion to dismiss.

Vallow has been incarcerated for a total of 1,169 days since February 2020, when she was arrested in Hawaii on charges that have since been superseded by the indictment on murder charges.

"She is prejudiced every day since she’s in jail and unable to post a bond," the motion states, in part. "The Court has repeatedly reminded the government that it will respect her constitutional right to a speedy trial. The government cannot show 'good cause' to bring Lori Vallow Daybell to trial over three years from her arrest and almost one year from her arraignment. This Court should find that the government has not met its burden to uphold her constitutional rights."

In addition to the motion to dismiss, the Feb. 9 hearing will address two motions related to jury selection and another relating to disclosure of penalty phase information.

Vallow and Chad Daybell are set to be tried together, but Daybell's attorney has filed another motion to sever the case and have them tried separately. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for 9 a.m., also on Feb. 9.

Watch more on the trial of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell: