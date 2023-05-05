Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Agent says couple discussed children's death

Former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart is on the stand Friday morning to testify to information found on Lori Vallow's iCloud account.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday is the end of week five in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, who would have turned 53 years old on Thursday.

Vallow will no longer face the death penalty, but could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

Live updates

10:50 a.m.: Hart said he followed multiple leads coming from data and Lori Vallow's phone: The relationship between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

"There were several communications regarding Tylee and JJ that were relevant to their deaths. They discussed their deaths," Hart said.

After the affair began, there were communications regarding the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell and Charles Vallow, Hart said. These people were considered "obstacles" getting in the way of the relationship between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

10:45 a.m.: Hart said there were 4,500 text messages between October of 2018 and November of 2019 on the lori4style iCloud account -- and he read every single one.

On March 20, 2019, Vallow sent a message to her brother Alex Cox -- "I'm finding out some great stuff about you... I'm gonna do some sealings...It explains a lot."

It took Hart well over 200 hours to dig through every record on Vallow's iCloud accounts, he said.

10:00 a.m.: Hart said people can delete data from a phone, but it can still be present on your iCloud. The FBI uses a program called CellBrite, which can take the contents of an iCloud and put it into "compartments" to allow law enforcement to go in and view what is stored on the iCloud.

The program allows a "filter" which could capture a certain time within the data -- Hart focused his efforts on data from Oct. 26, 2018, when Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell met, and searched through late November of 2019. Vallow stopped using her phones around this time, Hart said.

9:45 a.m.: Hart said when looking for a grave, you look for differences in the soil. Typically, the vegetation on the grave is different than the vegetation around the grave, he said. Hart was able to observe differences in vegetation and changes in soil that surrounded the burial site of JJ Vallow -- "You could feel with your hands the outline of where the grave had been dug was present there," he said.

9:30 a.m.: Hart's goal was to do a complete analysis on Lori Vallow's iCloud accounts, named "lori4style" and "lollytime." The iCloud account "lollytime" was created in April of 2019. The account "lori4style" was created in 2000, Hart said.

9:15 a.m.: "If a child is killed, they are typically killed within 24 hours of being abducted," Hart said.

The FBI has a team called "CARD" -- the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Unit -- that takes action to bring expertise to find a missing child. They are primarily consultants who help law enforcement. The FBI's involvement in the case began on Nov. 27, 2019, as soon as police realized the children were missing. They worked in conjunction with the Behavioral Analysis Unit and the CARD team.

9:00 a.m.: Hart is now the chief deputy for the Canyon County Sheriff, but just eight months ago, he was an FBI special agent for 27 years. He worked in Hawaii for almost six years and then spent seven years on the Nez Perce reservation working violent crimes and homicides. In 2001, he transferred to the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, led and funded by the FBI, and later became a supervisor for agents in Boise and Pocatello.

8:50 a.m.: The defense is allowed to conduct voir dire upon Hart to determine if he violated the exclusionary rule set by the court that restricts witnesses from listening or reading prior testimony.

The prosecution says Hart was helping go through documents and interviews with the witnesses in this case as well as preparing them for trial, which is customary with law enforcement.

The court does not find any violation of the exclusionary rule, so Hart's testimony is allowed in.

8:35 a.m.: The court is debating whether or not to allow report summaries from former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart, who has reviewed every report done by any member of the FBI in this case. These reports would reflect the texts of Lori Vallow with her alleged co-conspirators, the prosecution says.

The prosecution had to amend the exhibit late last night to fit the restricts of the court.

The defense objects to hearsay on certain pages of the exhibits -- they say Hart can't testify to it because it's secondhand information to what others have told Vallow.

Judge Steven Boyce says, based on his interpretation of the Idaho Rules of Evidence, that the summaries are allowed and can be testified to.

