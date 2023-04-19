Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates day 12

Wednesday morning kicks off with more financial records and data from Lori Vallow.

BOISE, Idaho — Week two of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, continues Wednesday morning with pages of financial records to prove Vallow took her children's social security benefits after they died.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there:

Live updates

9:07 a.m.: On Sept. 9, 2019, Lori Vallow sent an email to her accountant asking how to have the family's social security benefits transferred to her because she was changing her address.

"This (email) is just hours after Tylee would've been buried in the backyard after Chad Daybell," Kunsaitis said.

8:47 a.m.: Rexburg Police Det. Chuck Kunsaitis is back on the stand Wednesday morning, explaining a long list of bank transfers to and from Lori Vallow's account. Kunsaitis said that through their investigation, they figured out Vallow accompanied her friend Melani Pawlowski on a trip to Kansas sometime in October of 2019. During this time, Venmo transactions were still coming from Tylee Ryan's account, sending money to her brother, Colby Ryan.

Kunsaitis said police were able to trace the IP address from those transactions back to Kansas, where Vallow was staying during her trip. The two missing children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, were not with their mother on this trip, Kunsaitis said. The two were last seen in September of 2019.

