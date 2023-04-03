Lori Vallow trial begins: Day 1

Day 1 of the murder trial begins in Ada County with jury selection.

The murder trial in the case against Lori Vallow, aka Lori Vallow Daybell, has begun in Ada County.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy and grand theft related to the deaths of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell, in eastern Idaho. Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in the murders and will be tried separately in Ada County at a date still to be determined. Prosecutors were previously seeking the death penalty against Vallow but it was later taken off the table by a judge as a way to sanction the prosecution for late discovery disclosure.

Monday starts with jury selection -- 1,800 jurors in Boise were given instructions and a 20-page questionnaire, according to Ada County Administrative District Judge Steve Hippler. Some were disqualified, so the remaining jury pool is summoned to the courthouse for voir dire -- a preliminary questioning session by the defense and prosecution in order to slim down the jury. This could take multiple days. The process will leave a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates.

The trial is expected to last 10 weeks.

Update 9:45 a.m.: Jury selection has begun. Only two jurors have been excused so far due to the hardships of being able to serve for 8-10 weeks. One excused juror said his work policy only allows for 14 days of jury duty. The other said he has a non-refundable vacation expense. "Several" jurors, according to Boyce, indicated they have not heard of the case against Vallow until they were summoned last week.

Update 8:40 a.m.: Media and the public are seated in a viewing room inside the Ada County Courthouse. No one is allowed to see the individual juror's faces, but multiple cameras are set up in the courtroom for a live feed in order to hear the questions asked by the defense and prosecution. The feed will go dark when individual voir dire is taking place in order to not compromise the juror's identities. John Prior, Chad Daybell's attorney, is currently seated inside the viewing room.

