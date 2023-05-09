Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial: Day 25 live updates

The prosecution is in its fifth week of presenting witnesses in the trial of the woman charged in the deaths of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell.

BOISE, Idaho — For a fifth week, prosecutors continue to present witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell with an FBI specialist on the stand who is testifying to the "love story" of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. On Monday, the jury heard lengthy testimony from former FBI Special Agent Doug Hart, who testified to the numerous texts between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell about "a plan to take the children."

She will no longer face the death penalty, however she could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

10:00 a.m.: Edwards said he didn't find any connection between Tammy Daybell and Lori Vallow's brother, Alex Cox, besides that Chad Daybell knew Alex Cox.

Edwards said around the time of the attempted shooting of Tammy Daybell, there were 90 calls and texts between Chad Daybell, Alex Cox, Zulema Pastenes and Lori Vallow between Oct. 9-10 of 2019.

9:50 a.m.: The state calls Nicholas Edwards, the lead investigator at the Idaho Attorney General's Office. He also works in the military. Edwards is the state's 60th witness in the murder trial.

He became involved in investigating Tammy Daybell's death in April of 2020. Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019.

On Oct. 3, 2019, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow that he is excited to go on their date.

The next day, he says, "Dreaming of caressing you in your bed."

On Oct. 4-5 of 2019, Tammy Daybell took a trip to Utah, Edwards said, at the request of Chad Daybell.

9:25 a.m.: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow's accounts exchanged multiple intimate messages between each other, Heideman said.

"The intensity of each encounter in my mind... One greater than the last, I've never loved you more... It just keeps growing," Lori Vallow texted Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell responds, "Elena's magic hand has gripped the storm... Barely able to breathe as the intense waves wash over them..."

"Yes she did," Lori Vallow replied.

"I love you, Elena. What wonderful chemistry we share," Chad Daybell texts back.

9:00 a.m.: The state calls FBI Tactical Specialist Nicole Heideman. She testified previously on April 24.

Heideman had reviewed Lori Vallow's iCloud account and pieced together the entire "James and Elena" story, a love story between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. FBI Special Agent Doug Hart said on the stand Monday that Chad Daybell referred to himself as "James" and Lori Vallow as "Elena."

He also referred to himself as "Raphael" and Lori Vallow as "Lili" occasionally.

The "James and Elena" story begins Oct. 26, 2018, where Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell met, Heideman said. The story of James and Elena matches up with Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow going to the LDS temple, religious conferences and even James staying over at Elena's home, Heideman said.

Heideman has bank statements and travel records from the two that also correspond with the James and Elena storyline.

