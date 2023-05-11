Lori Vallow Daybell closing arguments: Live updates

The state and the defense will leave their lasting comments to sit with the jury, who will begin deliberating today or Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments are underway in the murder trial of Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell -- this will give the state and the defense one last chance to leave their lasting comments with the jury who will begin deliberating directly afterwards.

The prosecution goes first in closings, followed by the defense. The prosecution will then have a chance for a rebuttal. It's been six weeks since the start of the trial, five weeks of testimony and a presentation of roughly 60 witnesses.

Lori Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiracy in the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell. She will not receive the death penalty, but could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

Judge Steven Boyce ruled Thursday morning against a motion by the defense to acquit Lori Vallow for lack of evidence.

In order to be found guilty of first-degree murder, the jury must determine Lori Vallow killed, commanded someone to kill and/or encouraged the killing of either or all Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Courts and investigative reporter Alexandra Duggan is reporting from the Ada County Courthouse:

Live updates

The State of Idaho

10:36 a.m.: Lori Vallow used a religious belief to justify her son's death, Wood told the jury.

David Warwick testified previously Lori Vallow told him her son was with her brother, Alex Cox on the night JJ Vallow was last seen.

A 38 second phone call the morning of Sept 23, 2019 from Chad Daybell to Cox takes place while Cox is in his apartment, around 9:25 a.m.

"By 9:45 Alex is on his way to Chad Daybell’s house, this time with JJ Vallow in tow," Wood said. "His grave was not dug in 17 minutes. This was planned. This was premeditated murder... Lori handed her boy off to Alex Cox."

10:30 a.m.: Wood discusses the timeline and evidence that the state believes ties Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Alex Cox to the crimes.

Wood said Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow endorsed religious beliefs for the purpose of justifying Tammy Daybell's homicide.

“The day Tammy Daybell is buried, what is Lori doing? Looking up wedding dresses," Wood said.

He also said texts between the three alleged conspirators, the burner phones, the Google searches on all the iCloud accounts tie the timeline together. Wood brings up the text Chad Daybell sent his wife on Sept. 9, 2019 about "burning limbs" and burying a raccoon in the pet cemetery of the backyard.

"He was showing us where Tylee Ryan was buried," Wood said.

10:00 a.m.: Rob Wood of the prosecution begins his closing arguments.

"Beginning in october of 2018, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell set in motion a series of events that led to three horrific murders in the state of Idaho," Wood said.

Wood starts with Tylee Ryan's death.

"Lori Vallow was responsible for Tylee’s health and safety, but instead of protecting her, Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Alex Cox conspired to murder her," he told the jury. "She had her whole life ahead of her."

Wood said Lori Vallow never reported her missing.

“Not only did she not report it, she lied to multiple people," he said. “She had to keep her body hidden so she could keep getting the money.”

Wood moves on to JJ Vallow.

“JJ Vallow’s voice was silenced forever by a strip of duct tape placed over his mouth. The evidence shows he struggled, and we will never know how long he fought," Wood said. He tells the jury a young boy with special needs was murdered, suffocated and bound -- and that he was buried "like a piece of trash."

Wood tells the jury that Lori Vallow quickly married Chad Daybell after the death of Tammy Daybell, and it was no coincidence, he said.

"Lori was conveniently out of the state (when Tammy Daybell died). Those trips were not coincidences. There was money to be gained from Tammy's death. $430,000 of life insurance. She wasted no time making sure she could benefit from that money," Wood said.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were married.

“They were dancing on a beach in Hawaii, free form the obstacles that were Tylee, JJ and Tammy," Wood said.

Wood tells the jury the state has met its burden for each of the overt acts. The jury only needs to find guilt of one, he said.

"Did Lori aid, abet, advise or council those murders? She encouraged that murder. You all answered that question: If someone aided or abetted, you can still find them guilty," Wood told the jury. He said maybe the jury doesn't know who killed Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell or JJ Vallow. "But did she encourage it?" he asks them.

Reasonable doubt is not something people make up, Wood said.



"If you go back and deliberate... Use your reason and your common sense. Malice... Follow the instructions. Malice can be expressed, where someone says they want it to happen. It can be implied. You will find expressed and implied malice... Any person who aids and abets, facilitates or promotes a crime to happen is just as guilty as anyone else involved. Aiding and abetting is just the same as pulling the trigger," Wood said.

Jury instruction

9:32 a.m.: The verdict must be anonymous and cannot be arrived at by compromise or by chance. Each juror has to arrive at this verdict based on weighing the evidence and credibility of the witnesses.

"You are not partisans or advocates. You are judges," Boyce said.

Rob Wood will give the closing arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

The court takes a brief recess.

9:13 a.m.: If any of the alleged acts, which are listed in the indictment, have not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the jury must find Lori Vallow not guilty. In order to find her guilty, the jury has to decide the state proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the crimes took place.

9:00 a.m.: "Even if you don't understand the reasons for some of the rules, you are bound to follow them," Boyce tells the jury during their instruction. The jury must decide what the facts are based on the evidence and apply it to the law.

Arguments and statements by lawyers are not evidence, Boyce said. The jury must follow their memory or their notes they have taken throughout the trial.

Evidence from Arizona was admitted, but only to prove motive. Boyce tells the jury they cannot consider this outside the scope of motive. Other exhibits were provided only for demonstrative purposes, and also cannot be considered as evidence.

Boyce said that witnesses are considered evidence in a trial, but the jury is allowed to weigh their credibility from their statements and credentials.

8:56 a.m.: Presiding Judge Steven Boyce said Thursday morning there is sufficient evidence to bring forth the case to the jury and he will deny the motion for acquittal for each of the seven counts. Lori Vallow will not be acquitted before a verdict.