Live updates: Third week of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Monday is the third week of testimony in the murder trial.

BOISE, Idaho — Week three of testimony in the Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell trial, began Monday.

So far, the jury has heard from some family and friends including Lori Vallow's only surviving child Colby Ryan, as well as multiple police officers from Rexburg and Arizona. The jury has also seen body camera footage of law enforcement searching her apartment as well as the autopsy photos from Vallow's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.

Live updates

9:02 a.m.: When a car associated with Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell were searched in Hawaii, Stubbs said they found a notebook inside with a long list of email addresses and phone numbers. Stubbs said police also obtained warrants for 18 devices associated with Lori Vallow.

Another warrant was issued for the phones after the children's bodies were found on the Daybell property to get geolocation data in relation to certain areas of the backyard.

Police asked Google to drop a pin in the middle of Daybell's property and draw a circle 250 meters from the pin to see which devices were present in that circle around the time the children went missing -- this is known as geofencing. Officers did this with Lori Vallow's apartment, too.

The device associated with Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, was the only device that had come back and forth multiple times between the two areas around the time the children went missing, Stubbs said.

8:48 a.m.: Summer Shiflet, Lori Vallow's sister, is in court today with her family.

8:43 a.m.: Det. David Stubbs with the Rexburg Police Department is back on the stand -- he is the officer who questioned Lori Vallow at her home on Nov. 26, 2019 regarding the whereabouts of JJ Vallow. He went back with a search warrant the next day.

He searched Melani Boudreux's apartment, now Melani Pawlowski, who is Lori Vallow's niece. Stubbs searched another apartment that was rented out to Lori Vallow but her brother Alex Cox was also living there. All three apartments were in the same complex in Rexburg.

Stubbs is describing how police can search what is on cell phones they obtain -- in order to obtain data from Google, police have to request it from the company itself.

