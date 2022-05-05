New Lifetime movie about Gabby Petito's death to premiere this year

The movie is set to premier sometime later this year, according to A+E Networks.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After months of watching new information unravel in the case of Gabby Petito's death, a Lifetime movie will give viewers the storyline of the case that traveled nationwide.

Lifetime announced the project less than a year after the disappearance and death of the 22-year-old, The Herald-Tribune reports.

A news release from A+E Networks revealed Emmy-nominated actress Thora Birch, known for "The Walking Dead" and "American Beauty," will play Gabby's mom in the movie named "The Gabby Petito Story."

"'The Gabby Petito Story' will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder," the release explains.

The movie will reportedly be filmed in Utah in the summer.

Weeks after the 22-year-old left on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Petito was reported missing when Laundrie returned to his North Port home without her.

Laundrie's refusal to speak to authorities and subsequent disappearance set the internet on fire, with a slew of online personalities vowing to solve the case.

In October, FBI Denver confirmed that Petito's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest. The coroner's office determined the initial manner of death was a homicide.

A final autopsy determined she was killed by "manual strangulation," according to the Teton County, Wyoming coroner. It was estimated that Petito had died three to four weeks before her body was found.

Weeks later, authorities confirmed human remains they found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County belonged to Laundrie. The FBI said the skeletal human remains were identified through a comparison of dental records.

Authorities would later report that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old was the only named person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fianceé Gabby Petito.

Peacock aired the documentary "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media" in December that told the story of Petito's life and eventual death, as well as the role social media played in her case.