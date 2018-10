KREM in the Classroom is a program to help local children learn about the weather. KREM 2 morning weather anchor Evan Noorani visits classrooms through out the Inland Northwest per their request. Along with teaching the students about the weather Evan also talks about each class she visits on KREM 2 Morning news.

If you're interested in having Evan visit your school please contact him at:

classroom@KREM.com

