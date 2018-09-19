KREM 2 wants to visit classrooms throughout the Inland Northwest and educate students about broadcasting and weather.

KREM 2’s Evan Noorani is scheduling KREM in the Classroom visits for the 2018-2019 school year. The KREM in the Classroom presentation is fun and interactive.

Classroom visits usually last between 30 to 40 minutes and can be tailored for all ages. If he can’t visit your school, we can make arrangements to send a KREM in the Classroom lesson plan.

For more information or to schedule a visit just email us: classroom@krem.com

© 2018 KREM