JJ Vallow's grandparents vow to fight to be in court for Lori Vallow murder trial

"We were completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying we... should not be considered victims," Kay and Larry Woodcock said in a statement.

BOISE, Idaho — After the defense for Lori Vallow — aka Lori Vallow Daybell — argued to exclude most family members from watching some parts of her trial, the grandparents of Joshua "JJ" Vallow have hired a lawyer to fight on their behalf.

Lori Vallow's trial on murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges is set to begin Monday, April 3, at the Ada County Courthouse. She is charged in connection to the deaths of two of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

In a statement KTVB received late Thursday night, JJ's grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, said they appreciate the outpouring of love and support following Wednesday's hearing, which resulted in Judge Steven Boyce issuing an order to exclude witnesses from sitting in on other witnesses' testimony. Kay Woodcock may be called to testify. The order excluding witnesses does not mention her or Larry Woodcock by name.

In their statement Thursday, the Woodcocks also said they have hired Shanon Gray of Gray Law in Lake Oswego, Oregon, as their attorney. Here is the statement in its entirety:

"We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from all of you after yesterday's hearing. We were completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying we are not JJ’s grandparents and should not be considered victims in this case.

"We continue to be victimized by Lori every single day living life without JJ, Tylee and Charles, then again by possibly denying us the chance to be the face in the courtroom seeking justice for them. We made a promise over 3 years ago to Tylee and JJ to see justice prevail. We will fight until we have exhausted all options to keep that promise.

"We hired Shanon Gray, Gray Law, LLC. Lake Oswego, Oregon, as our attorney to fight on our behalf. We appreciate your prayers as we fight to keep our promise to JJ and Tylee."

-Kay and Larry Woodcock

"The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them." - Lois Bujold

All pretrial briefings from the prosecution or defense in the Lori Vallow trial must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 31.

