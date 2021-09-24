Funeral for Gabby Petito to be held Sunday in New York

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Family and friends of Gabby Petito will honor the 22-year-old North Port woman's life this weekend.
Services will be held from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, according to a tweet from Gabby's dad, Joseph Petito.
Moloney Funeral Home is also holding a candlelight vigil Friday night for the community to show their love and support for Gabby and her family. Proceeds from that event will be donated to the Petito/Schmidt family.
Authorities confirmed that Gabby's body was found at Grand Teton National Park on Sunday after she vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
Medical examiners initially ruled her cause of death a homicide.
Crews are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case, since he went on a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve last week and never returned, according to his family.
A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie in connection with the case after a grand jury charged him with intent to defraud using a Capital One debit card in the amount of at least $1,000.