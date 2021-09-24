x
Funeral for Gabby Petito to be held Sunday in New York

Gabby's father, Joseph Petito, announced the plans to honor his daughter in a tweet Friday.

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Family and friends of Gabby Petito will honor the 22-year-old North Port woman's life this weekend.

Services will be held from 12 p.m. until  5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, New York, according to a tweet from Gabby's dad, Joseph Petito.

Moloney Funeral Home is also holding a candlelight vigil Friday night for the community to show their love and support for Gabby and her family. Proceeds from that event will be donated to the Petito/Schmidt family.

Authorities confirmed that Gabby's body was found at Grand Teton National Park on Sunday after she vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Medical examiners initially ruled her cause of death a homicide.

Crews are continuing to search for Brian Laundrie, who is a person of interest in this case, since he went on a hike at Sarasota County's Carlton Reserve last week and never returned, according to his family.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie in connection with the case after a grand jury charged him with intent to defraud using a Capital One debit card in the amount of at least $1,000.

