ATHOL, Idaho — Your favorite fall fear fest is back! Scarywood Haunted Nights opens to the public on Friday.

You can visit the frightful attraction Thursday through Saturday until October 27. Ticket prices vary depending on the day and can be purchased online.

This year, Scarywood features five walk-through haunted attractions, including the new Pharaoh's Curse, along with seven scare zones and Silverwood's signature rides in the dark.

NEW Haunt - Pharaoh's Curse! The splendors have been stolen and an ancient evil has been awakened. All who enter will be cursed forever. You've been warned. pic.twitter.com/3P6RaXhwlg — Scarywood Haunt (@scarywoodhaunt) July 20, 2018

© 2018 KREM