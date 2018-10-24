SPOKANE, Wash. — “I see you’re drinking one percent. Does that mean you think you’re fat? ‘Cause you’re not. You could be drinking whole if you wanted to.”

The above is just one piece of wisdom among many from Napoleon Dynamite, the star of a 2004 movie that has since become a cult classic.

Jonathan Joseph “Jon” Heder played the title character in the film. In June, he will make his way to Spokane as the special guest actor at the 2019 Lilac City Comicon.

If you go, prepare yourself for fans shouting, "Tina, you fat lard!"

Apart from “Napoleon Dyanmite,” Heder has acted in “The Benchwarmers,” “Blades of Gory” and “School for Scoundrels,” among other films.

Comicon will be at the Spokane Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Heder is appearing on both days.

You can continue to check the Comicon website every Tuesday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 18 for more special guest announcements.

