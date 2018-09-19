SPOKANE, Wash. — The INB Performing Arts center, now known as the First Interstate Bank Center for the Arts, will host its grand reopening on Nov. 5 after a $22 million renovation.

The Center for the Arts was known as the Spokane Opera House when it first opened.

The renovation is freshening up the space with new aluminum artwork and windows, and an additional bar in the former music room space.

The new Center for the Arts is also decreasing its seating to install larger seats and increase the number of seats for those with disabilities. The capacity now sits at 2,525 as opposed to the previous number of around 2,680. Patrons can tour the space some time in early November.

Sculptures in the shape of human figures and hands hang on the ceiling over the main staircase and lobby. The pieces are made of aluminum and covered with exterior paint typically used on cars, iridescent lights will make them glisten in the light.

The public will also be able to see the sculptures through the windows as they walk along the Centennial Trail.

Patrons will still need to pass through metal detectors before entering the building, officials said.

Despite rebranding efforts, officials said programming will not change. Fan favorites and Broadway musicals will continue to make their way to the Center for the Arts.

