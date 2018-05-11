The Coeur d’Alene Resort is turning its giant infinity pool into a hot tub in January for those chilly Inland Northwest winter nights.

Guests can book a resort stay on Friday of Saturday night to access the heated infinity pool, lakeside bar and fire pits. Overnight stays are available on the following January evenings: 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25 and 26.

Resort guests will see frosted winter views of Lake Coeur d’Alene surrounded by white twinkle lights. The experience will also be complete with indoor lounge areas, multiple bars with winter-themed cocktails, snacks and desserts.

Entrance to the infinity pool hot tub is only available to overnight guests for $10 a person as an add-on to room rates starting at $159, as part of the resort’s Hot Winter Nights package. Guests can book rooms on the resort’s website.

Families can use the infinity pool hot tub from 4 to 8 p.m. before the adults-only soak – complete with a DJ – from 8 to 10 p.m. for guests 21 and over.

For more information, head to the resort’s Hot Winter Nights Facebook event.

