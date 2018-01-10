SPOKANE, Wash. — Award-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his Quality Time Tour to the Spokane Arena on Sunday, April 28.

Gaffigan is a three-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, Emmy-winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist.

Tickets to show are $35.75, $49.75 & $59.75 and are subject to box office fees. They will go on sale Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. at the Spokane Arena Box Office and all TicketsWest outlets.

You can purchase tickets by calling 800-325-SEAT or online at TicketsWest.com.

