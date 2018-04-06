SPOKANE, Wash. -- Coeur d'Alene High School junior Rylie Rasmussen is the most recent winner of Credit 2 Kids!

Rasmussen is a strong and dedicated student with a positive attitude towards school and serving in the community.

Rasmussen has served as secretary of the CHS German Club, is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the CHS swim team for three years.

She is currently a dual-enrolled student both at CHS and North Idaho College.

Rasmussen is very involved with her church and has spent two summers as a teen volunteer for Kootenai Hospital.

Way to go, Rylie!

© 2018 KREM