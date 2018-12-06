MEAD, Wash. -- Mead High School's Sydney Lyman is this year's Credit 2 Kids grand prize winner!

One of Lyman's teachers described her as the most committed, organized, humbled and service-driven student she has ever had.

Lyman shares her talents with a variety of local organizations. She started the Mead Serves Club at Mead High School; a community service club that meets monthly to work on group and individual service projects. She also donates her time to Second Harvest, Catholic Charities, the Northwest Harvest Project, the Union Gospel Mission and the Vanessa Behan Crisis Shelter.

In November, Lyman won $500 for Mead High School through Credit 2 Kids. Now, she added $5,000 to that! Congrats, Syndey!

