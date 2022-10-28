Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated

It is unclear at this time when the trial will be rescheduled, or why the original date was canceled.

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records.

Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday. It is unclear at this time when the trial will be rescheduled, or why the original date was canceled.

Daybell and is wife Lori Vallow are charged in the deaths of Lori's kids Tylee and JJ, along with the death of Chad's late wife Tammy Daybell. They have both pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.