Family believes school bullying contributed to son's death: 'My baby just was pushing everything in'

Jeffery loved dressing in costumes and was full of energy. He was wearing a one-piece Batman pajama suit when he died, according to the autopsy.

In episode two of the series " A Different Cry, " Jeffery's parents share their son's struggles and how he died. Experts also discuss how suicide attempts among Black children have increased over the years and how suicides are also undercounted.

"It just it feels bad because it's like, it's so strange, how could it slip through the cracks like that, on us?" he said.

Jeffery's father, Jermaine Chaney, shared why his son's death still bothers him.

"I would do anything to have my son back, but the Lord knows it's not going to happen," LaKeshia said.

"I had him. That’s why I call him my special baby," Chaney said.

Lakeshia Chaney was told she couldn't have any more children, but her son, Jeffery Taylor, came along and proved doctors wrong.

Editor's note: This story contains racist language and graphic descriptions of death by suicide involving children. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.

"But God had something else in store for my baby," she said.

"I was screaming. I just kept saying 'Jeffery. Why? Hold on. I told you to hold on. I was going to take -- I was going to take care of it,'" Lakeshia Chaney said crying.

She said she grabbed her son, crying and yelling. His body was "hard as a rock."

"I woke up the next morning, not realizing Jeffery was still asleep," she said tearfully. "I went straight to the room. I saw my baby, laying there, like he always is, but when I look to the left. I saw my gun and I saw blood. Dried blood on my baby's face and I just screamed. I just screamed."

On the night of Dec. 20, 2019, Jeffery found his way to the Bible case.

"That particular day, it was pushed up under my bed," she said.

In a 2021 interview with KENS 5 , Lakeshia Chaney said she kept her gun in a Bible case.

'A different cry' :

"When we say suicide doesn't discriminate, we mean that no one is immune from suicidal ideation, attempts or even death," said Janel Cubbage, a suicidologist.

In the past two decades, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that nearly 700 Black children died by suicide. That's people younger than 13.

However, Jeffery Taylor's death isn't included in those numbers. The autopsy report said the 7-year-old's death "appears to be an accidental event with no clear evidence of foul play or suicide."

But his family said this was no accident.

"That is something that's going to always stay with me," Lakeshia Chaney said. "Probably 'till the day I die. Hearing my baby cry out to me, because that was a different cry that he did."

Her son died on the last day of school before winter break in 2019 -- just days before Christmas. She said he came to her that day crying.

"He cried so hard," she said. "He said, 'mommy, I’m so tired.'"

It was the first time the Chaneys learned about their son's struggles at school.

"I felt like my baby just was pushing everything in, in that little brain of his," Lakeshia Chaney said. "A 7-year-old dealing with being calling a [N-word], snaggletooth, 'you're ugly.'"

The Chaneys said their son didn't want them to go to the school for fears of embarrassment.

"Because he didn't want to get nobody in trouble," Lakeshia explained. "So he didn't say nothing. He was just dealing with it and praying for them."