SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police is asking the public's help in identifying a male who has been making inappropriate contact with women around Gonzaga University's campus.

He has been seen jogging along Gonzaga's campus and touching women as he passes, according to Spokane PD.

Police describe the man as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30. He is described as approximately 5'8" to 6'00" tall with short dark hair and a beard.

Gonzaga University had previously sent out a ZagAlert on Sunday warning students about the man.

Anyone with any information about him is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference number 2018-20215488.

