SPD warns to drive safe this holiday weekend after two car fatalities in two days

Spokane police department and Washington State Patrol are investigating DUI, car fatalities that occurred over the past two days.

Spokane Police Officers are investigating a vehicle vs building crash in the 2900 block of North Division Street Friday night. Witnesses on-scene described the suspect vehicle going southbound on Division Street at a high rate of speed, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect vehicle struck the center median which caused the vehicle to lose control. The suspect vehicle went through a section of bushes before crashing into a building.

There were 4 people total in the vehicle. One ran away from the scene and the two juvenile passengers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. SPD said one of the juvenile’s may lose his eye due to the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Stricklin. Stricklin was determined to be under the influence and arrested for vehicular assault.

This crash is still under investigation.

Man dies after striking a deer on Highway 2 Friday night

Washington State Patrol identified 56-year-old Eugene R. Meyers who died on the scene after striking a deer on Highway 2 near Spokane last night around 9:00 p.m.

WSP said a deer entered the roadway in the northbound lane. Meyers struck the deer and veered to the left of the roadway onto the southbound shoulder. Meyers was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in a ditch.

Meyers was not wearing a helmet and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

DUI woman dies from rolling over on a ramp on Sprague Avenue

WSP identified 21-year-old Jasmyne M. Travis who died from a DUI car crash early Saturday morning.

Travis was going westbound on Sprague Avenue entering the ramp on Highway I-90 when WSP said Travis failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp and rolled off the overpass.

Travis was ejected approximately 30 yards from the car where she died on scene.