SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police officers responded to the report of a volunteer for the Finch Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) who was reported to have stolen approximately $30,000 from the organization.

Police arrested 29-year-old Mandie L. Russell in connection with the thefts.

The investigation began when questionable transactions were located in the bank records by PTO Officials, Spokane police said.

Through the course of their investigation, officers determined at least $34,000 had been stolen, using a debit card, between January 2018 and November of 2019.

Russell was arrested for 1st Degree theft and money laundering.

Police say they are working with the victims to determine the extent of the theft and identifying the suspects.

Editor's note: The above video shows a story KREM 2 covered of the Spokane Co. Sheriff's Office investigating Teesha Lutrick for stealing over $25,000 from the PTO.