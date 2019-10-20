The Space Needle sealed a time capsule Monday morning that won't be opened until April 21, 2062 — the Space Needle's 100th anniversary.

More than 100 items were tucked inside for nearly 43 years.

Among the items are rare Nirvana vinyl records, a list of names being considered for the new NHL Seattle hockey team, baseballs signed by Mariners legends, and a special bottle of Washington wine. However, the Space Needle decided to keep some of the items a secret until it's opened, only unveiling certain contents of the time capsule.

The first five items were placed inside back in May, when the time capsule was unveiled:

Set of Forever stamps

Single share of Amazon.com stock

Poster signed by Pearl Jam

Mini Seahawks helmet signed by Walter Jones

Twinkies

The capsule, which is made of stainless steel and aluminum, weighs more than 160 pounds, is 16 inches wide and stands 42 inches tall.

