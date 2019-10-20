The Space Needle sealed a time capsule Monday morning that won't be opened until April 21, 2062 — the Space Needle's 100th anniversary.
More than 100 items were tucked inside for nearly 43 years.
Among the items are rare Nirvana vinyl records, a list of names being considered for the new NHL Seattle hockey team, baseballs signed by Mariners legends, and a special bottle of Washington wine. However, the Space Needle decided to keep some of the items a secret until it's opened, only unveiling certain contents of the time capsule.
The first five items were placed inside back in May, when the time capsule was unveiled:
- Set of Forever stamps
- Single share of Amazon.com stock
- Poster signed by Pearl Jam
- Mini Seahawks helmet signed by Walter Jones
- Twinkies
The capsule, which is made of stainless steel and aluminum, weighs more than 160 pounds, is 16 inches wide and stands 42 inches tall.
