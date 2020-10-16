'This is where we can connect to nature’: South Hill residents upset over potential water tower at Hamblen Park

City engineers feel it would be the perfect location for a new high water system that's needed in the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is actively searching for a location to build its new water tower on the South Hill.

They’ve narrowed their list of potential suitors down to Hamblen Park which has neighbors concerned.

“We feel like this parkland is being stolen by city utilities,” exclaimed long-time resident Carol Ellis.

She and other neighbors believe the project would take away one of their most valuable resources in the area.

City engineers feel it would be the perfect location for a new high water system that can carry 2 million gallons.

While the South Hill needs a new water tank, it’s location is turning out to be a problem.

“Hundred-foot tower right there blocking out the view in every direction,” detailed daily park-goer Connie Wasem-Scott. “No matter where you are, you’ll see it.”

The city hasn’t finalized a plan to build just yet and nearby homeowners want it to stay that way.

Before construction begins, it’ll first have to be approved by the mayor along with city council members.

People who use the park every day are worried about the structure having a detrimental impact on the space.

“I’m sorry, this parkland is precious,” Ellis explained. “It’s been here for thousands of years, but for us, it’s been here decades. Why pull it out?”

Hamblen Park fits location requirements to build the water tank. It has mostly flat ground, sits near the center of a pressure zone, and its within six blocks of a transmission main

The city has 11 other potential sites but it was determined this would be a place with the least impact on neighboring residents.

Construction would likely begin in the Spring of 2021 and be completed by Fall if the project is officially approved.

Merri Hartse is another upset resident who wants to see Spokane Parks and Recreation step in to save the property.

“We urge the park board to deny the construction of this water tower in Hamblen park.”

The city has hosted two public meetings about the water tank. Any feedback can be emailed to high-system-tank@SpokaneCity.org