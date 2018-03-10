Florence, SC (WLTX) - One South Carolina law enforcement officer is dead and four others are injured after they were shot near the town of Florence late Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said three Florence County deputies and two Florence city police officers were wounded. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken later told WBTW one of the officers had died. The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

The shooting took place off of Hoffmeyer Road, according to officials over there. The Florence County Emergency Management Division called the situation an "active shooter incident," but say it ended around 6 p.m. Eastern Time, and one person was arrested. Kirby told WBTW that person surrendered to deputies after talking to a negotiator and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

WBTW also says a 20-year-old male inside the home was shot and is still alive.

"We are advising everyone to stay away from this area," Florence County Emergency Management wrote. "We have Sheriff Officers along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the ATF have responded to the scene.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster reacted to the shooting on social media.

"This is simply devastating news from Florence," McMaster wrote. "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it comes in.

