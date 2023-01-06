Soap Lake School District back to normal classes, police arrests wanted suspect

The suspect was arrested without incident. School went back to normal operations.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — The Soap Lake School District in Grant County went back to normal operations on Friday afternoon after it was under a modified lockdown due to police surrounding a home nearby.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the suspect wanted was arrested without incident, and he is in custody.

Soap Lake Schools have been notified that they can go back to normal operations.

GCSO and Soap Lake Police Department surrounded a home in the 300 block of Road 20 North West, looking for a person with a felony warrant who refuses to come out of a house near the Soap Lake school.

During the search, school facilities near the property were on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

GCSO officers, Soap Lake officers and a K9 team attented the scene.

