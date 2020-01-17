SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A teacher in Snohomish County was found dead after suffering from hypothermia, officials said.

Kathleen Jenks, 57, was last seen leaving her home on Sunday and was reported missing Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Much of western Washington was blanketed by cold temperatures and snow in the following days.

Sheriff officials said someone walking along Snohomish Cascade Drive found Jenk's body Wednesday night.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner said she died of hypothermia and ruled her death an accident.

Jenks was a second-grade teacher at Little Cedars Elementary in Snohomish since 2017.

Little Cedars Elementary posted online saying in part, "We are heartbroken by this news. Her death is a profound loss to our Little Cedars Elementary family, our school district and to the Snohomish community. Mrs. Jenks loved kids and was passionate about helping them reach their full potential."

The school will have counselors available for any staff or students who need to access them.

Before Little Cedars, Jenks worked as a teacher in the Shoreline Public School District for 27 years.

It's not yet known what led up to Jenks' death.