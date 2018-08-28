SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Broadway Avenue and Fancher Road intersection in Spokane Valley was closed Tuesday due to a spill of used food grease and fat, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department said the substance leaked from a semitrailer onto the roadway causing the road to be extremely slick. Vehicles drove through the spill and spread the substance in all directions before deputies arrived and closed the roads.

The driver of the semi stopped as quickly as possible and remained at the scene. According to the Sheriff’s department, he was issued a citation for driving with an unsecured load by a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy. The driver and/or his employer could incur the costs for the cleanup.

City of Spokane Valley street crews were called to the scene and will work to clean the roads which are not safe for vehicle traffic. The cleanup is expected to last throughout the Tuesday evening commute and possibly into Wednesday.

