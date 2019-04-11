SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A day after a fire displaced multiple residents in a Spokane Valley apartment complex, people who live there say it was the worst thing they've ever seen.

Jon Richardson stays in the building and saw the flames that charred an entire side of the building.

“It was atrocious. I mean it was unbelievable,” said Richardson.

The fire was so bad that the American Red Cross stepped in to open up a shelter for anyone that may have been displaced by the flames. Throughout the building, at least six of the apartments were deemed inhabitable.

The apartment complex says each of those residents has renters insurance and have been provided with a place to stay during this cold weather.

As for Richardson, his apartment was able to avoid any significant damage, but he had to spend his night elsewhere and lost his phone in the whole ordeal.

The fire started in one of his neighbors home.

“It was actually unbelievably horrible. I saw this thing... and I know the people and I feel badly for them,” said Richardson.

The building is three stories high and the flames stretched the entire length and impacted each floor. Richardson says it could have been even worse if first responders weren’t so quick to the scene.

There isn’t a timeline yet or when repairs will be finished on the complex.

None of the displaced residents had to use the Red Cross shelter that was opened and services were closed down earlier in the day. If anyone still needs assistance they're encouraged to call and will be helped with any needs.

