KELLOGG, Idaho -- It was a solemn day for the mining industry in North Idaho.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects to the dozens of miners killed in an underground fire, while the Silver Valley's mining community is enduring another round of hardship. A miner's strike at the Lucky Friday mine in nearby Mullan has now lasted over a year.

It was 46 years ago but the aftermath remains fresh for some. Ninety-one men perished in a fire at the Sunshine Mine. Sons, daughters, nephews and nieces of the fallen were at the miner's memorial outside of Kellogg.

"After experiencing such a loss, we still have family members in the industry today. Because as the saying goes, it's in your blood," Mine Rescue Trainer Brock Morgan said.

Empty chairs and mining hats marked those lost. One by one, their names were read, and their headlamps extinguished. Further down the Silver Valley is another trying time for some area miners, it has been over a year now since miners at the Lucky Friday decided to go on strike. They have not lost track of the days.

It was contract talks with Hecla Mining over a year ago that sparked the impasse. The 250 miners on strike took issue with proposed work schedules and other aspects. On Wednesday, the miners said there are no talks between their union and Hecla. For now, 65 salaried workers are preparing the mine for new technology that will arrive next year. In a statement, a Hecla spokesman said they are not focused on ore production right now and said their work offer to the miners has been fair and safe. Not everyone agrees on that.

"We need mutual respect at the bargaining table. Right now, it isn't happening," Miner Rick Norman said.

If there is respect in the valley, it is for those who have come and gone. While the future of many miners in Shoshone County remains unclear, the industry's lasting impact on the area will never be forgotten.

