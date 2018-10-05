A new development in the case of a Grays Harbor County girl missing nearly nine years -- being described as "significant" -- will be announced Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. It's the first scheduled update on the case in years.

Lindsey Baum was just shy of her 11th birthday when she disappeared in McCleary, Wash., on June 26, 2009. She was seen leaving a friend's house and walking home.

Since the disappearance, the sheriff's department has released surveillance video images of people or vehicles seen in McCleary that night, but those efforts never lead to answers.

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott has said the Baum disappearance was a case Scott has said would "haunt" him the rest of his career.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

