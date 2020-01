SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle.

A man was reportedly found with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday near the Westlake Center.

Officers and K9 units are searching the area and investigating the circumstances on the shooting.

This is a developing story.