Mark Cosgrove is beginning to feel at home in his new retirement community after months of changes.

Cosgrove is one of dozens of senior citizens who were forced out of the Academy Retirement Community earlier this fall.The historic Holy Names Academy building, which is just south of Spokane’s Mission Park, was sold to Stellar Senior Living.

A spokesperson with Stellar Senior Living told KREM 2 at the time they planned to renovate the apartment building and open it up to non-senior citizens. Stellar Senior Living sent out a letter giving the residents six weeks to leave.

The notice sparked panic and outrage from the elderly residents and their families. Many were concerned about finding a new place on such short notice and then coming up with the money for moving costs.

Stellar Senior Living did give each resident $500 to help with moving costs. There were also placement counselors available.

"Moving is never easy. When you move from point A to point B and you know little or no one there it takes a little time to get adjusted,” Cosgrove said.

RELATED : Dozens of senior citizens forced to leave Academy Retirement Community after its sale

RELATED: Academy Retirement Community closure sends elderly tenants scrambling to find housing

He called the Academy home for almost a decade. With the help of his family, he was able to find a new place rather quickly. His new home on the lower south hill has many of the same amenities as the Academy like three meals a day and activities.

Cosgrove admits it was difficult downsizing from a two bedroom apartment, he shared with his wife before she passed away, to studio apartment.

"I am very very comfortable, this is a very lovely place. I enjoy it very much. I'll admit it takes time to get used to it because things are different,” Cosgrove said.

But some of Cosgrove's friends from the Academy have not had such a smooth transition.

"There are some on the north side that are disgusted with some of the quality. I feel very sorry for them,” Cosgrove said.

Looking back on the circumstances that lead him to his new retirement home Cosgrove said it is still upsetting, but he is focused on the future not the past.

"That's history now. I can't do anything to about it and no one else can so just go forward, and I am enjoying it here," Cosgrove said.