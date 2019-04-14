Editor's Note: The video above was originally published in 2017.

Drivers will see electronic highway message signs starting Monday warning of a 28-day statewide secure load emphasis by Washington State Patrol.

Troopers will be looking for cargo that can slide, shift, fall, or become airborne.

Failure to secure a load can earn a driver a citation ranging from $228 in fines to criminal charges.

"Unsecured vehicle loads are no accident. They are dangerous, sometimes deadly. All drivers have a responsibility to make sure their loads are properly secured at all times,” Washington State Patrol Lieutenant Mark Tegard said in a release.

Washington state leaders were prompted to create more serious penalties for unsecured loads after a woman was permanently blinded when a particle board flew off a truck and through her windshield while driving on I-405 near Renton in 2004.

WSP offers the following five tips for securing your load:

• Tie down load with rope, netting or straps

• Tie large objects directly to the vehicle or trailer

• Cover the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting

• Don't overload the vehicle

• Always double check load to make sure all is secure

Troopers will also be looking out for drivers littering on the roadway.

Littering fines range from $50 - $5,000 in Washington. The largest is for “lit debris” – usually cigarettes.