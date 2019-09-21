SEATTLE — The destruction of the last double-decker span from the 1950s era Alaskan Way Viaduct is over, with the work completed Saturday night.

It's been more than seven months since the contractor hired by the Washington State Department of Transportation began chipping away at the Columbia Street on-ramp to the viaduct on February 15th.

Jamie Burton and Mike Baran have had front-row seats to the demolition.

"What was pretty wild was when they were tearing it down you could even feel the building shake."

Some work away from the waterfront remains to be done, including the single level sections which went into and out of the Battery Street Tunnel.

The end of the viaduct has been in the works for decades, especially after it was damaged by the 2001 magnitude 6.8 Nisqually earthquake.

