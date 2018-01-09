If this summer felt particularly dry, you're right. The National Weather Services says Seattle and other cities in Western Washington set a record for driest May through August.

"For May through August, we blew away the old record. Seattle received exactly 1 inch of rain for the period," said KING 5 meteorologist Darren Peck.

In Seattle, 2003 had held the driest May-August with 2.05 inches of rain.

"2018 cut that mark in half and then some," said Peck. "It's not a title we want to proudly own, but in this case, we don't have a choice."

Peck says we typically categorize summer as June through August.

"Those three months are how climatologists like to categorize what we call 'meteorological summer.' In that category, we came in second driest. 2018 saw .88 inches coming in, just behind 1987 with .84 inches for June through August," said Peck.

May was particularly dry with .12 of an inch of rain. July was even worse with just .05 of an inch.

Seattle, 2018 rainfall 1.00" record dry 2.05" (2003)

Bellingham 2018 1.49" record dry 2.33" (2017)

Olympia 2018 1.36" record dry 1.66" (1970). #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 31, 2018

Bellingham also set a record dry with 1.49 inches of rain. The previous record was 2.33 inches set in 2017.

Olympia also set a record dry period with 1.36 inches of rain. The driest record before that was 1.66 inches set in 1970.

