SEATTLE — A march is planned in downtown Seattle on Saturday following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis Monday night following a police arrest.

At noon Saturday, protestors plan to peacefully march starting at the Seattle Police Department headquarters downtown to stand against police brutality towards the black community.

Friday evening a peaceful rally in Seattle's International District turned destructive when part of the group starting moving downtown.

Flash bangs, pepper spray, and smoke bombs were deployed during the protest, with some minor injuries reported.

At least seven people were arrested, including five accused of assaulting a police officer.

Demonstrators broke glass at several properties downtown during Friday night's march, including shattered windows at an Amazon Go store.

The Seattle Fire Department issued a warning to downtown businesses to secure their outdoor property and remove combustibles.

Law enforcement formed a line to prevent the group from entering I-5 from downtown Seattle. The clash between protesters and police continued into the evening, with police creating barricades to contain the demonstrators.

The protest started as a peaceful rally at Hing Hay Park in Seattle's International District, before part of the group broke off and started marching through downtown.

Four Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest were fired after Floyd was pinned to the ground for around eight minutes as an officer pressed his knee on his neck. Video captured by a bystander shows Floyd begging for help, saying “I can't breathe.”

Andre Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of Not This Time, says he is organizing a gathering at Westlake Center Saturday starting at 3 p.m. They plan to march and have a rally.

"We have COVID-19 that isolated people. Now people are isolated in that anger," said Taylor who explained why he wants to demonstrate.

"To have a space where people could yell, could scream, could cry, could march to relieve some of that frustration," Taylor explained.



Taylor says it is an opportunity to send a message about what happened to George Floyd, and the video he has seen of the handcuffed black man pleading for air while a white officer kneeled on his neck.

Those images were painful to watch for Nathan Hale High School students Christa Chan and Corinne Harris.



"At first it was sadness. This has happened so many times, and I think it kind of quickly turned into anger to have another person, another black man be killed, honestly for nothing," said Harris.

Chan added, "There's still racism happening in our own city. I think we need to realize that we're not perfect, and we need to take down our ignorance and use this time to learn and listen to what is happening in the world."

The students are apart of the Nathan Hale High School's Racial Equity Team. They plan to meet on campus at 10 a.m. on Saturday for what they are calling an anti-violence car and bike parade. That is how they will practice social distancing and deliver their message.

Taylor said during the Westlake Center event protesters will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best released a statement to her officers calling the video of Floyd's arrest "upsetting, disappointing and infuriating."

“Because of the Seattle Police Department’s high level of training, our commitment to de-escalation, and our track record of limiting the use of force, I have confidence that something like this would not occur in our city,” Chief Best said in the statement.

Protesters in downtown Olympia were seen blocking a road Wednesday night. Many were holding signs with negative comments about police.

Someone who was at the protest told KING 5 that protesters were tearing down fencing at Artisan Well, putting it in the middle of the street. The protesters scattered when police arrived.

A Black Lives Matter protest in response to Floyd's death is also scheduled to take place in Seattle’s Westlake Park on June 14.

