Hundreds marched through Seattle on Tuesday marking the 55th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

The historic gathering drew 250,000 people to Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to push for equality and civil rights.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee organized a march from Union Street and 19th Avenue to Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood.

“Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred." -Martin Luther King Jr.



Commemorating the 55th anniversary of the March on Washington with Mt. Zion Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/OU2gwOeRnX — Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) August 29, 2018

The group marched to “funeralize” Initiative 200, which prohibited preferential treatment in Washington state based on race, color, sex, or national origin. Critics say it killed affirmative action.

The march, which began Tuesday at 5 p.m., was followed by a bell ringing to commemorate challenges felt by people of color.

An anniversary program had speakers, poetry, and music. It also honored former Seattle Port Commission President John Creighton for his work promoting social and economic equality. Program speakers included Reps. Adam Smith and Pramila Jayapal, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, and Seattle Council President Bruce Harrell.

