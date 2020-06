SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is responding to a report of an armed person at a medical facility in South Seattle.

Police said the medical facility is located in the 1600 block of S. Columbian Way. The location is just south of Jefferson Park.

Viewers have called into the KING 5 newsroom saying police are responding to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

A KING 5 crew is headed to the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.