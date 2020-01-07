At least 10 arrested as Seattle police move into the ‘CHOP’ Wednesday morning

The Seattle Police Department moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone early Wednesday morning.

Editor’s note: Watch updates on KING 5 Mornings in the video player above. Don’t see the video player above? Click here to watch live.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) moved into the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) zone early Wednesday morning.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order to vacate the area due to the ongoing violence and public safety issues in the area of the East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park area.

Police moved into the CHOP just before 5 a.m. and issued a dispersal order to any protestors in the area. Police tweeted at 5:20 a.m. that 10 people had been arrested.

Officers were seen clearing tents and barriers in the CHOP.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said last week that the Seattle Police Department will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided. The precinct was evacuated on June 11.