Seattle Pacific University confirmed that freshman student Sarah Wong was killed in Saturday's crane collapse in South Lake Union.

The school released the following statement Sunday morning:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our students passed away in the crane accident in Seattle on April 27. Sarah Wong was in a car on Mercer Street when the crane fell. She was a freshman with an intended major in nursing and lived on campus. While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of our precious student, we draw comfort from each other, our strong community of faith, and God’s presence with us in times of sorrow. We ask that the community join us in praying for Sarah’s family and friends during this difficult time."

The Seattle Fire Department said one woman, now identified as Wong, and three men were killed in the collapse. Two of the men were ironworkers as part of the team disassembling the crane.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office said it would not release names of people who died until Monday.

General contractor of the site, GLY, released the following statement Sunday morning:

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by what happened at our job site on the northwest corner of Mercer and Fairview in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Our sympathy and deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who were killed in this tragic accident. We are hopeful for those who have been injured and wish that they return to full health as quickly as possible.

"GLY and its sub-contractors involved with this tower crane accident are doing everything we can to investigate the incident. We are cooperating fully with investigators and assisting the local authorities. At this early stage of the investigation, we have no further details. We will share additional information as it becomes available. All inquiries regarding the tower crane accident should be directed to the authorities at this time."