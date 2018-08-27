A U.S. judge in Seattle has blocked the Trump administration from allowing a Texas company to post online plans for making untraceable 3D guns.

“Once again, I’m glad we put a stop to this dangerous policy,” Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement Monday.

The company behind the plans, Austin, Texas-based Defense Distributed, had reached a settlement with the federal government in June that allows it to make the plans for the guns available for download.

Washington was one of 19 states and the District of Columbia that sued last month to secure a restraining order to stop the release of the blueprints.

Also see | What happened to a 3D printed gun at the range

The states argued that online access to the undetectable plastic guns would pose a security risk and could be acquired by felons or terrorists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik agreed Monday, saying the government's actions "not only impact national security but have domestic repercussions as well."

© 2018 KING