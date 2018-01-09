Despite the housing market cool down in recent months, Seattle is now the third most expensive city to buy a home, trailing San Francisco and San Jose, according to The Seattle Times.

Recently, Las Vegas surpassed Seattle as the nation's hottest housing market for the first time in two years. But that shift made a minimal dent on Seattle's home prices, which have skyrocketed over recent years.

In 2014, the average price to buy a home in Seattle was $434,100; a home in San Francisco, which topped the list, averaged $892,900.

Now, in 2018, the average cost to buy a home in Seattle has risen to $753,600, beating out cities such as Honolulu, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and San Diego.

San Francisco, which remains the most expensive city to own a home, had an average home price of $1,366,000.

In 2014, Seattle as a metro region was the 11th most expensive region in the country to own a home among the nation's 100 largest metro areas, according to Zillow data. Now Seattle's ranked 7th, surpassing Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Bottom line: Anyone seeing headlines about the cooling housing market in Seattle shouldn't expect to buy "cheap homes" anytime soon.

