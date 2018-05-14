The Seattle City Council unanimously passed a compromise proposal Monday on the controversial employee head tax that aims to help the city's affordable housing and homeless crisis.

Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez said she negotiated with Mayor Jenny Durkan and her staff on the new amendment, which was unveiled hours before the council vote. Gonzalez says the new terms with be $275 a head to raise between $45 million and $49 million a year, with a sunset clause January 1, 2024.

It would only impact businesses with over $20 million a year in gross revenue.

The head tax is the largest in U.S. history.

"Mayor Durkan has been working around the clock with Councilmembers, businesses and workers to forge a path forward that protects our economy and family-wage jobs while making meaningful investments in affordable housing and homelessness services. She is encouraged by the collaboration with Councilmembers and looks forward to Council's vote this afternoon," said Stephanie Formas, spokesperson for Durkan.

It came after a tense Friday committee vote where three amendments were rejected, and the council eventually approved a proposal to tax businesses at $500 a head to raise $75 million dollars a year with no sunset.

That vote was only 5-4, and Durkan had threatened a veto under those terms.

Amazon has paused construction on two projects and said it was waiting for an outcome of the discussions.

It appears the latest amendment, which gained support from the four "no" votes, may also have support from Durkan. Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw and Debora Juarez praised the work and collegial negotiations.

The spending plan for the new proposal allots about 62 percent of revenue to go towards construction of affordable housing inventory and services.

It also includes $2.3 million in revenue to go towards a five-year goal of picking up 950,000 pounds of garbage.

The original bill was sponsored by four council members: Gonzalez, Teresa Mosqueda, Lisa Herbold, and Mike O'Brien. Councilmember Kshama Sawant has railed against Amazon and called for a much bigger tax.

The Downtown Seattle Association said in a statement it appreciated Durkan's efforts to modify the original head tax proposal. However, it still does not support the compromise.

"A tax on jobs at any level is bad economic policy and will negatively impact Seattle’s economy and city tax revenues," Downtown Seattle Association spokesperson James Sido wrote in a statement.

As an aside, Bagshaw chastised Sawant at a morning briefing, accusing she and her staff of using city copiers to print out her "Tax Amazon" signs, saying she found it inappropriate. Sawant did not deny it and said she believes it is OK to use taxpayer-funded equipment for her "movement."

