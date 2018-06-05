Traffic is moving again at Sea-Tac Airport. The Port of Seattle Police has cleared a suspicious package that shut down the arrival and departure decks to incoming cars for at least one hour Sunday afternoon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the upper drive has been evacuated," the airport tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The shutdown began around 2:30 p.m.

WATCH: Passengers walk to airport

Traffic was at a complete standstill approaching the airport, forcing incoming passengers to wait while police cleared the scene. Dozens of people were not eager to wait and began walking their luggage toward the airport.

I have a flight in 30 minutes but I'm stuck just outside SeaTac airport. There's a "suspicious package." Traffic is completely stopped. People are getting out and walking. In summary, AGGHHHHHHHHHHH. pic.twitter.com/cNDMRlluuJ — Kim Holcomb (@kimholcomb) May 6, 2018

Still not much movement... diverting incoming cars for arrival to Pacific Highway/international Blvd @SeaTacAirport @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/39jIgbtycc — Toni Sarge (@toniisarge) May 6, 2018

Meanwhile at @SeaTacAirport things are pretty chaotic... with no cars allowed in, passengers are walking to the airport to catch their flights. #SeaTac @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/vurdqHkFHy — Peter Dobrow (@pdobrow) May 6, 2018

Arriving passengers were allowed to cross one of several skybridges into the airport or enter through the south side of the parking garage.

Meanwhile, passengers leaving the airport flooded the light rail station.

