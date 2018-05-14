SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County K9 Enzo successfully helped capture three suspects in three days.

K9 Enzo’s busy weekend started Friday just before 6:00 p.m. Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a man, possibly armed with a knife, and a woman arguing. When deputies arrived, they learned the suspect, Jeffrey Jeffus, 48, had assaulted his girlfriend and fought with another man at the scene who tried to assist. Officials said Jeffus ran into a neighboring trailer in an attempt to hide from deputies.

K9 Enzo and his handler, Deputy Pfeiefer, arrived on scene and advised Jeffus to surrender. Eventually, K9 Enzo gave a warning bark and Jeffus surrendered.

He was booked into jail for fourth degree assault and obstructing law enforcement. He also had a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

Then around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect, Shaun Jackson, 28, did not pull over and eventually ran away on foot. Officials said Jackson was found hiding behind a business. K9 Enzo and Pfeiefer showed up to the scene to help. They made several K9 announcement were given but were unanswered.

Enzo led Pfeiefer and other deputies into a commercial area. In the 2600 block of N. Felts, K9 Enzo found Jackson hiding behind ventilation ductwork. The K9 made contact with Jackson, who immediately surrendered.

Jackson was given medical care then booked into the Spokane County jail for attempting to elude a law enforcement vehicle, obstructing and third degree driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Finally on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., K9 Enzo found a suspect who fled a traffic stop hiding in an outbuilding of what appeared to be a sheep pen.

A deputy tried to pull over Pavel Filipenko, 28, for not having a front license plate. Officials said he sped away and eventual jumped out of the car and ran out of sight toward a home. K9 Enzo and Pfeifer arrived on scene and started tracking Filipenko. K9 Enzo led them into a pasture behind a home and up to an outbuilding which was being used to house sheep. K9 Enzo made contact with him and he was taken into custody.

Filipenko was given medical attention then booked into the Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, resisting, third degree driving while suspended and a felony warrant.

