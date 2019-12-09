SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's office is introducing its two new K9s to the public Wednesday.

K9 Jäger comes to the Spokane County Sheriff's office from Alabama, and k9 Apache is from Iowa.

After hundreds of hours training with their handlers Deputy Amber Tyler and Deputy Phil Pfeifer, these K9s are field ready.

"Apache is not only certified in Patrol, but also narcotic detection, Jager is certified in Patrol" Sgt. Andrew Buell with the Spokane County K9 unit said.

Apache is replacing K9 Enzo--giving him a chance to enjoy retirement.

Jäger's handler, Deputy Amber Tyler, is the first patrol certified female K9 handler in Spokane County.

"He's sassy--that's the first thing I'd describe him as. Once he figured out how to do something, there's no stopping him", Deputy Amber Tyler said.

Sergeant Andrew Buell says the K9 unit now has a total of six K9s.

He says the unit is very busy. So they're excited to put Jäger and Apache to work.

"We're running into more and more type of situations where a K9 is need for officer safety purposes in order to capture some of these people we run into," Buell said.

K9 Jäger is a German Shepherd from the Czech Republic and Apache is a Belgian Malinois from Iowa.

RELATED: Moses Lake PD K9 ends fight with multiple suspects after two officers allegedly assaulted

RELATED: Grant Co. K9s take down two suspects within one week

RELATED: 'This is very special': Idaho Police K9 Memorial unveiled in Meridian