Thousands of Washington students will not attend class Monday, September 10 as bargaining continues in three Western Washington school districts.

The following districts remain at odds with teachers: Centralia, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

Puyallup School District said the Puyallup Education Association ratified a contract Sunday. Classes will resume on Monday, September 10.

All Tacoma Public Schools will remain closed on Monday, Sept. 10 due to the strike by the Tacoma Education Association.

On Saturday, Tacoma Public Schools said due to the lack of progress on bargaining with a state mediator, they made a formal request for fact-finding and arbitration by the State Public Employment Relations Commission.

"We’re hoping for an expedited process, and we believe an independent arbitrator will conclude that the state’s new funding formula for education did not equitably fund Tacoma Public Schools. The new formula directed the most money to wealthy school districts, which could afford double-digit raises for teachers, and shortchanged Tacoma," Tacoma Schools posted on their Facebook page.

The Tacoma Education Association says an overwhelming 93 percent of its members voted in favor to strike. Tacoma Public Schools says it has significantly increased its offer to the teachers multiple times since last week and is working hard to reach a realistic salary agreement.

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

Classes were canceled for Monday in Tumwater School District after a weekend of bargaining, the school district posted on their website. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

Centralia School District tweeted classes were canceled Monday for students after a weekend of negotiations with the Centralia Education Association. The school board was seeking an injunction to put teachers back in the classroom while the bargaining continues.

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, Puyallup, Stanwood-Camano and Olympia.

"Typically, in the Puyallup School District, classes begin LATE on Mondays. However, since this is the first day back to school all schools will begin at their regular time, just as they do Tuesday - Friday.

Kindergarten students will begin on Thursday, September 13. Family Connections meetings will be rescheduled for Monday through Wednesday."

Tukwila School District tweeted on Sunday that classes also resume Monday.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

